Shape responsible change
Wageningen University & Research
At WUR, we innovate for a sustainable world. We combine cutting-edge research and education in climate, biodiversity, nutrition an the living environment to improve the quality of life.
Join us in creating solutions for tomorrow's challenges.
Discover our themes
Sustainable food systems
We need to find a new balance between what we eat, how we produce it, and the conditions under which it is grown.
Biodiversity and resilient ecosystems
The interaction between plants, animals and ecosystems keeps our environment healthy, nutritious and resilient. How do we preserve that balance?
Health for all life
In a healthy world, it is not only people who thrive. Our health is connected to the health of all living things.
Climate-proof futures
To withstand the impacts of climate change, adaptation is essential — from green cities to nature-inclusive agriculture.
Biobased and circular society
In a circular society, we close resource loops, use renewable materials and generate almost no waste.
Sustainable water and land use
How do we manage our water and land so that these vital resources remain available for future generations?
About WUR
The strength of Wageningen University & Research lies in its ability to join the forces of specialised research institutes and the university. It also lies in the combined efforts of the various fields of natural and social sciences. This union of expertise leads to scientific breakthroughs that can quickly be put into practice and be incorporated into education.
“What I like best about WUR is the beautiful campus, the personal guidance, and how flexible the education is.”
What will the future bring if nature is made a guiding principle in urban and landscape planning? Building on NL2120, scientists and Wageningen students sketched a hopeful future for all of Europe: EU2120. What will the daily life of an average European look like in 100 years?
69KAlumni worldwide
>100years experience