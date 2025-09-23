Shape responsible change

FINAL_CLIP_02

Check our Open Days, virtual and on campus

Open Day

Wageningen University & Research

At WUR, we innovate for a sustainable world. We combine cutting-edge research and education in climate, biodiversity, nutrition an the living environment to improve the quality of life.

Join us in creating solutions for tomorrow's challenges.

More about WUR

Study at WUR

More about studying at WUR

Collaborate with WUR

More about collaborating with WUR

Discover our themes

Sustainable food systems

We need to find a new balance between what we eat, how we produce it, and the conditions under which it is grown.

Explore this theme

Biodiversity and resilient ecosystems

The interaction between plants, animals and ecosystems keeps our environment healthy, nutritious and resilient. How do we preserve that balance?

Explore this theme

Health for all life

In a healthy world, it is not only people who thrive. Our health is connected to the health of all living things.

Explore this theme

Climate-proof futures

To withstand the impacts of climate change, adaptation is essential — from green cities to nature-inclusive agriculture.

Explore this theme

Biobased and circular society

In a circular society, we close resource loops, use renewable materials and generate almost no waste.

Explore this theme

Sustainable water and land use

How do we manage our water and land so that these vital resources remain available for future generations?

Explore this theme

Experience Wageningen

Join us for a day and discover all about your favorite program and the campus.

Plan a Taster Day

About WUR

About us

The strength of Wageningen University & Research lies in its ability to join the forces of specialised research institutes and the university. It also lies in the combined efforts of the various fields of natural and social sciences. This union of expertise leads to scientific breakthroughs that can quickly be put into practice and be incorporated into education. 

“What I like best about WUR is the beautiful campus, the personal guidance, and how flexible the education is.”

Mathijs, Bachelor International Land and Water Management
Building with green

What will the future bring if nature is made a guiding principle in urban and landscape planning? Building on NL2120, scientists and Wageningen students sketched a hopeful future for all of Europe: EU2120. What will the daily life of an average European look like in 100 years?

the life of a European in 2120

69K

Alumni worldwide

>100

years experience