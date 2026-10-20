NewsPublication date: October 20, 2026

Cum laude distinction for PhD thesis about environmental, genetic and epigenetic regulation of male production in pigs

Pigs standing outside
PM (Pedro) da Costa Sà
Promovendus

On Friday 10 July, Pedro da Costa Sà successfully defended his PhD thesis entitled: “Environmental, genetic and epigenetic regulation of male production in pigs.” Pedro’s thesis was funded by the Horizon 2020 project GEroNIMO, “Genome and Epigenome eNabled BreedIng in MOnogastrics”, and was conducted in close collaboration with pig breeding company Topigs Norsvin.

Male fertility is a key determinant of fitness in mammals and genetic dissemination in livestock breeding. Semen characteristics reflect the efficiency of spermatogenesis and sperm maturation, and their regulation stems from a complex interplay between genetic, environmental, and epigenetic factors. The aim of Pedro’s thesis was to disentangle these sources of variation and provide an integrated genomic, transcriptomic, and epigenomic perspective on male reproduction in pigs.

Genetic and epigenomic analysis of boar semen characteristics

Using information from thousands of artificial insemination boars, Pedro investigated how environmental factors affect semen quality and quantity. Genome-wide association analyses enabled the identification of candidate mutations associated with semen characteristics. In addition, thousands of RNA-expression traits measured in boar semen were subjected to detailed genetic analyses, including heritability estimation and genome-wide association studies. Similarly, DNA methylation at hundreds of thousands of CpG sites in boar semen was investigated using a comprehensive genetic analysis.

A fantastic achievement

Pedro’s thesis demonstrates that male reproductive traits in pigs are shaped by interactive multilayered architecture modulating responses to environmental effects and underlying a genotype-to-phenotype response. These findings provide a comprehensive framework for understanding male fertility in pigs and mammals in general.

Pedro’s hard work, intellectual ability and dedication resulted in a PhD thesis of exceptional quality. Therefore, the examining committee awarded him with the distinction “cum laude” - a fantastic achievement. “Working with PhD students like Pedro is a real pleasure, and the special distinction awarded to his thesis is, in my view, thoroughly deserved,” says Prof. Ir Henk Bovenhuis.

Further information about Pedro’s work can be obtained from Prof. Dr Ir Henk Bovenhuis, Dr Ole Madsen, Dr Marta Gòdia Perello, or Dr Pedro da Costa Sà.

About GEroNIMO

GEroNIMO is a Horizon 2020 project focused on making animal breeding more sustainable, efficient, and resilient for the future. The project focuses on chickens and pigs – two of the world’s main sources of animal protein – and combines advanced genetics and epigenetic research to improve animal health, welfare, productivity, fertility, and environmental sustainability. The project promoted collaboration and knowledge sharing by bringing together researchers, breeders, industry representatives, and professional associations across Europe. The project ran from June 2022 to May 2026, led by a consortium of 22 partners.

Do you have a question?

Do you have a question about Pedro's research, or do you see opportunities to collaborate with us? Please contact our expert.

PM (Pedro) da Costa Sà

Promovendus

More news from the Animal Breeding and Genomics group (4)

News

IMAGEN symposium: Automated tracking, behaviour and genetics of social interactions in pigs and laying hens

Piglets in a barn
10/01/26

The IMAGEN symposium will be held in person in Hotel de Nieuwe Wereld in Wageningen on 12 November 2026, from 9:30 to 17:00. During this symposium, the results of the IMAGEN programme will be presented.

News

Can we estimate genetic variance and breeding values for infectious disease susceptibility?

Three pigs standing side-by-side on the grass in front of a stream
08/25/26

Researchers from WUR-ABG, together with colleagues from WUR-IDE and the University of Edinburgh, evaluated whether a generalized linear mixed model (GLMM) can estimate genetic variation in susceptibility to infection and predict estimated breeding values (EBVs) for susceptibility.

News

Researchers from WUR-ABG contribute to new book on future perspectives in broiler rearing

Broilers in a spacious barn.
08/18/26

WUR-ABG colleagues Pascal Duenk, Mario Calus and Malou van der Sluis have contributed chapters for a new book on future perspectives in broiler rearing that was published in August this year.

News

DNA research highlights the genetic vulnerability of Asian elephants

08/12/26

DNA research on 81 Asian elephants reveals major differences in inbreeding and genetic diversity and offers insights for conservation.

Follow Wageningen University & Research on social media

Stay up-to-date and learn more through our social channels.

LinkedInYouTube