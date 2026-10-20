Cum laude distinction for PhD thesis about environmental, genetic and epigenetic regulation of male production in pigs

A fantastic achievement

Pedro’s thesis demonstrates that male reproductive traits in pigs are shaped by interactive multilayered architecture modulating responses to environmental effects and underlying a genotype-to-phenotype response. These findings provide a comprehensive framework for understanding male fertility in pigs and mammals in general.

Pedro’s hard work, intellectual ability and dedication resulted in a PhD thesis of exceptional quality. Therefore, the examining committee awarded him with the distinction “cum laude” - a fantastic achievement. “Working with PhD students like Pedro is a real pleasure, and the special distinction awarded to his thesis is, in my view, thoroughly deserved,” says Prof. Ir Henk Bovenhuis.

Further information about Pedro’s work can be obtained from Prof. Dr Ir Henk Bovenhuis, Dr Ole Madsen, Dr Marta Gòdia Perello, or Dr Pedro da Costa Sà.