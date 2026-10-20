Cum laude distinction for PhD thesis about environmental, genetic and epigenetic regulation of male production in pigs
On Friday 10 July, Pedro da Costa Sà successfully defended his PhD thesis entitled: “Environmental, genetic and epigenetic regulation of male production in pigs.” Pedro’s thesis was funded by the Horizon 2020 project GEroNIMO, “Genome and Epigenome eNabled BreedIng in MOnogastrics”, and was conducted in close collaboration with pig breeding company Topigs Norsvin.
Male fertility is a key determinant of fitness in mammals and genetic dissemination in livestock breeding. Semen characteristics reflect the efficiency of spermatogenesis and sperm maturation, and their regulation stems from a complex interplay between genetic, environmental, and epigenetic factors. The aim of Pedro’s thesis was to disentangle these sources of variation and provide an integrated genomic, transcriptomic, and epigenomic perspective on male reproduction in pigs.
Genetic and epigenomic analysis of boar semen characteristics
Using information from thousands of artificial insemination boars, Pedro investigated how environmental factors affect semen quality and quantity. Genome-wide association analyses enabled the identification of candidate mutations associated with semen characteristics. In addition, thousands of RNA-expression traits measured in boar semen were subjected to detailed genetic analyses, including heritability estimation and genome-wide association studies. Similarly, DNA methylation at hundreds of thousands of CpG sites in boar semen was investigated using a comprehensive genetic analysis.
A fantastic achievement
Pedro’s thesis demonstrates that male reproductive traits in pigs are shaped by interactive multilayered architecture modulating responses to environmental effects and underlying a genotype-to-phenotype response. These findings provide a comprehensive framework for understanding male fertility in pigs and mammals in general.
Pedro’s hard work, intellectual ability and dedication resulted in a PhD thesis of exceptional quality. Therefore, the examining committee awarded him with the distinction “cum laude” - a fantastic achievement. “Working with PhD students like Pedro is a real pleasure, and the special distinction awarded to his thesis is, in my view, thoroughly deserved,” says Prof. Ir Henk Bovenhuis.
Further information about Pedro’s work can be obtained from Prof. Dr Ir Henk Bovenhuis, Dr Ole Madsen, Dr Marta Gòdia Perello, or Dr Pedro da Costa Sà.
About GEroNIMO
GEroNIMO is a Horizon 2020 project focused on making animal breeding more sustainable, efficient, and resilient for the future. The project focuses on chickens and pigs – two of the world’s main sources of animal protein – and combines advanced genetics and epigenetic research to improve animal health, welfare, productivity, fertility, and environmental sustainability. The project promoted collaboration and knowledge sharing by bringing together researchers, breeders, industry representatives, and professional associations across Europe. The project ran from June 2022 to May 2026, led by a consortium of 22 partners.
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