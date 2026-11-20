Uncertainty surrounding EU regulations

According to Justus Wesseler, chair of the Agricultural Economics and Rural Policy Group at WUR, companies often struggle to determine in advance which European regulations apply and which approval procedures they need to follow before bringing these products to market. In the report The Law and Economics of Regulation of Engineered Living Materials in the EU , he and Kai Purnhagen analyse the European regulatory framework for this emerging category of materials.



One of the legal questions concerns how to determine whether living materials are sufficiently contained to prevent genetically modified microorganisms from escaping into the environment. Purnhagen and Wesseler illustrate this with the example of a brick containing genetically modified microorganisms that can repair cracks.

''To qualify as 'contained use' under EU regulations, it must be demonstrated that the microorganisms remain sufficiently contained,'' Wesseler explains. ''But how can you demonstrate this for a material that may become damaged during use? And which regulations apply if the bacteria can escape after all?''