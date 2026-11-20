EU regulations could hold back innovation in living materials
Clothing that purifies the air or a living plaster that produces its own healing substances: biotechnology offers opportunities to develop remarkable new materials. These materials can incorporate living microorganisms, such as bacteria and yeast, that perform specific functions. Potential applications range from construction and medicine to environmental technology. However, according to Justus Wesseler of Wageningen University & Research, European regulations make it difficult to develop these products and bring them to market, particularly when genetically modified microorganisms are involved. As a result, Europe risks missing out on significant economic opportunities.
Engineered Living Materials (ELMs) are materials that incorporate living organisms, such as bacteria, fungi or yeast, to perform specific functions. These organisms can produce substances, respond to signals from their surroundings or help repair damage to the material itself. Some organisms naturally possess properties that researchers can put to use. For example, certain bacteria produce cellulose, a substance that can be used to make clothing and textiles.
Researchers can also genetically modify microorganisms to give them new functions. One example is the European research project NextSkins, in which researchers are developing a living plaster capable of detecting and treating eczema. The plaster mimics several functions of human skin, including sensing and repair. It consists of a structure made from bacterial cellulose, produced by bacteria, which contains living yeast cells. Researchers have genetically modified these yeast cells to produce substances that can help treat eczema.
Uncertainty surrounding EU regulations
According to Justus Wesseler, chair of the Agricultural Economics and Rural Policy Group at WUR, companies often struggle to determine in advance which European regulations apply and which approval procedures they need to follow before bringing these products to market. In the report The Law and Economics of Regulation of Engineered Living Materials in the EU, he and Kai Purnhagen analyse the European regulatory framework for this emerging category of materials.
One of the legal questions concerns how to determine whether living materials are sufficiently contained to prevent genetically modified microorganisms from escaping into the environment. Purnhagen and Wesseler illustrate this with the example of a brick containing genetically modified microorganisms that can repair cracks.
''To qualify as 'contained use' under EU regulations, it must be demonstrated that the microorganisms remain sufficiently contained,'' Wesseler explains. ''But how can you demonstrate this for a material that may become damaged during use? And which regulations apply if the bacteria can escape after all?''
Disposable slippers and insulation panels that capture CO2
The research projects discussed in the report also illustrate just how complex the regulatory framework can be. One example is Fungateria, a project that combines fungal networks (mycelium) with genetically modified bacteria. These bacteria contain genetic circuits that enable them to perform specific functions. Among other applications, the project is exploring the development of biodegradable disposable slippers for the hospitality industry and insulation panels capable of capturing CO₂
These applications also raise legal questions. ''How should existing GMO regulations be applied to such composite materials?'' asks Wesseler. ''For example, which rules apply when genetically modified bacteria form part of a material that eventually breaks down and may enter the environment?'' NextSkins raises a different regulatory question. The living plaster is designed to be applied directly to human skin. Should such a product be regulated as a medicinal product, a medical device or a genetically modified organism?
Wesseler also points to uncertainty over liability when a living material continues to function after production and causes unexpected biological effects. Consider a living material containing genetically modified bacteria that is used to produce certain nutrients. Over time, it emerges that the bacteria also produce an unwanted substance that is harmful to human health.
''Who would be liable for the resulting damage? The producer of the living material, the manufacturer that incorporated it into a food product, or the company selling the final product?''
Economic consequences
According to Wesseler, these uncertainties can have economic consequences. ''Companies need to invest in research and development, even though it is not always clear in advance which approval procedures they will have to go through or how much time and money these will require,'' he explains.
''The longer this uncertainty persists, the more likely companies are to postpone investment or decide to develop their products elsewhere. We need to be careful not to lose our leading position in this field of innovation.''
The researchers therefore argue that European regulations should be better aligned with the specific characteristics of ELMs. Regulatory assessments should consider not only the technology used to genetically modify an organism, but also the properties, applications and potential risks of the final product.
They also call for clearer approval procedures and better cooperation between regulatory authorities, such as the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). There are several ways to reduce the cost and time involved in obtaining approval for new products without compromising safety.
''A European body could help companies prepare their applications for regulatory approval,'' says Wesseler. ''This would give companies a clearer understanding of what to expect and which regulations apply to their products. At the same time, it could help bring new products to market more quickly.''
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