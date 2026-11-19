IMAGEN symposium: from video-based tracking to breeding for better social behaviour
Close to 70 participants gathered on 12 November for an inspiring symposium on automated tracking, behaviour and genetics of social interactions in pigs and laying hens. The day was dedicated to sharing the results of the IMAGEN programme and placing them in a broader context, together with researchers, breeding companies and societal stakeholders.
The IMAGEN programme was funded by NWO and has been a collaboration between three universities – Wageningen University & Research, Eindhoven University of Technology and Utrecht University – and two main users, Hendrix Genetics and Topigs Norsvin. Over the past years, the programme has worked on long-term tracking of individual animals with computer vision, automated detection of behaviours such as tail and ear biting, and the behavioural and genetic analysis of social interactions in group-housed pigs and laying hens.
Tracking, networks and social genetics
Project members first presented results on the major steps achieved in tracking individual animals – both markerless and using ArUco markers – as well as on the challenges that remain. Subsequent talks focused on what can be done once such tracking data are available. Speakers demonstrated how proximity-based social networks can be derived from tracking data in pigs, and how Aruco-based tracks were used to identify genetic variation in piling behaviour in laying hens. In addition, the use of social genetic models to estimate direct and indirect breeding values for social traits was discussed, comparing models based on binary links between animals with models based on the observed number of events. The programme was complemented with presentations of guest speakers on related developments in the field from outside IMAGEN.
IMAGEN symposium
Ethics and the road to practice
The afternoon turned to the question of what large-scale implementation would mean in practice. An interactive ethical reflection and a panel discussion with perspectives from industry and society explored the future of using such tracking technologies, both for breeding purposes and for commercial farm monitoring. Aside from the more obvious challenges, such as the large volumes of data involved, the discussion also touched on privacy-related issues and on the risks of having a lot of technology in farm buildings, including fire risks and cybersecurity. The day closed with drinks and social networking. Overall, it was a very inspiring day with a lot of lively discussions.
Selected publications from IMAGEN
- Enhanced camera-based individual pig detection and tracking for smart pig farms - Computers and Electronics in Agriculture (2023)
- Tracking laying hens with ArUco marker backpacks - Smart Agricultural Technology (2025)
- Genetic parameters and potential of reducing tail and ear damage in pigs through breeding - Genetics Selection Evolution (2025)
- Activity and synchrony patterns obtained by a tracking-by-detection algorithm as potential predictors of tail biting at pen and individual level in pigs - Animal (2025)
- Behaviour recognition of tail and ear biting in pigs using AI-based computer vision - Smart Agricultural Technology (2026)
- From pixels to breeding values: genetic analysis of detection and movement traits in laying hens using automated tracking data of ArUco-marked birds - Genetics Selection Evolution (2026)
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