Tracking, networks and social genetics

Project members first presented results on the major steps achieved in tracking individual animals – both markerless and using ArUco markers – as well as on the challenges that remain. Subsequent talks focused on what can be done once such tracking data are available. Speakers demonstrated how proximity-based social networks can be derived from tracking data in pigs, and how Aruco-based tracks were used to identify genetic variation in piling behaviour in laying hens. In addition, the use of social genetic models to estimate direct and indirect breeding values for social traits was discussed, comparing models based on binary links between animals with models based on the observed number of events. The programme was complemented with presentations of guest speakers on related developments in the field from outside IMAGEN.