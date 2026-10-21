Royal honour for WUR researcher Jan Hassink

More than twenty years of community involvement

Alongside his scientific work, Hassink has dedicated more than twenty years to Hoeve Klein Mariëndaal. In 2004, he founded this social enterprise together with his wife, Ellen Oomen. The farm provides meaningful and inspiring daytime activities for people with care needs, in an environment where they can feel part of the wider community.

Since its foundation, Hassink has been deeply committed to developing the farm, largely on a voluntary basis. The initiative has grown into an established care organisation on the Mariëndaal estate, on the outskirts of Arnhem. Hassink stepped down from the board earlier this year. The royal honour is a special recognition of his many years of dedication.

The honour came as a complete surprise to Hassink. "I appreciate the recognition of my efforts to help create a better and more inclusive society, but what matters more to me is that we are doing this together with a large group of highly committed people working to bring about change. By working together in care farming and food communities, we deepen our research and scientific knowledge and make it useful to society. This gives me a great deal of energy and inspiration and enriches me both as a researcher and as a person."