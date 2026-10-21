How to protect snow leopards in Nepal? There's an app for that

Quick compensation

The app goes beyond tracking the location of snow leopards and corrals, as it also provides quick compensation to farmers. If a sheep gets killed by a snow leopard, the farmer can call a member of the local Human-Snow Leopard Conservation committee. Each village has such a committee, with five to six members who have been trained to work as a citizen scientist. They will come to the scene to establish which type of animal was killed, how and where, and so on. All the information can be uploaded in the app, along with photos.

'The committee has its own bank account, so it can provide fast relief money to the farmer', Pratihast says. 'Normally, farmers have to travel long distances to report an incident. That takes days and involves a lot of paperwork, and it takes a very long time for the compensation money to start flowing. So members of the community are happy to use our system. And in turn, secure livestock and faster compensation reduce the anger that leads to retaliation against snow leopards.'