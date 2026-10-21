Our historic salt marsh landscapes are robust and climate-resilient

Is it possible to move an entire section of coastal landscape and then expose it to an extreme storm? That is exactly what researchers from Wageningen University & Research, Deltares, NIOZ, University of Twente, TU Delft and other institutions have done. Sections of intact salt marsh from the Peazemerlannen nature reserve on the Frisian Wadden Sea coast were transported to Delft and installed in Deltares’ Delta Flume.

There, a full-scale salt marsh covering more than 300 square meters was created. The researchers then subjected it to increasingly higher waves, with significant wave heights reaching up to two meters. In total, the salt marsh was exposed to waves for approximately 29 hours.

The experiment was designed to answer a key question for future coastal protection: do salt marshes continue to function as natural breakwaters even during extreme storms, and can the plants that make up the marsh survive such extreme conditions?