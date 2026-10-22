Research into the hidden mechanisms behind cardiac arrhythmias and heart failure

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. Two conditions that are becoming increasingly common are atrial fibrillation, the most common heart rhythm disorder, and a form of heart failure in which the heart’s pumping capacity is preserved (HFpEF). Both conditions mainly affect older people and those with metabolic problems, such as diabetes and obesity. Despite their significant impact on health, treatment options remain limited.

Although atrial fibrillation and HFpEF often occur together, not enough is yet known about the biological processes linking the two conditions. Dr. Deli Zhang aims to change this through new research. Zhang is an associate professor in the Human and Animal Physiology research group at Wageningen University & Research. “My research focuses on a mitochondrial communications in the heart muscle cells that may play an important role in both diseases,” explains Zhang. The NWO has awarded the researcher a VIDI grant , a talent programme specifically designed for young researchers taking the next step in their careers. The grant is worth 850,000 euros.