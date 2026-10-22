From PFAS in food crops to groundwater protection: eight WUR researchers awarded Vidi grants

The WUR projects receiving funding cover a wide range of topics. For example, some projects investigate how groundwater can be better protected to safeguard food production during droughts, the role of soil fungi in the uptake of PFAS by food crops, and how dietary fats contribute to healthy fat cells. Other researchers are focusing on historical patterns of migration within Africa, the role of hunger in colonial history, and the potential of recycled phosphorus from wastewater to make agriculture more sustainable.

In total, NWO has awarded Vidi grants to 109 researchers from the scientific fields of Domain Science (ENW), Applied and Technical Sciences (AES), Social Sciences and Humanities (SSH), and Healthcare Research and Medical Sciences (ZonMw). The Vidi is an individual research grant that enables researchers to further develop their leadership skills.

The researchers and their research proposals: