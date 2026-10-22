Vidi grant for research into groundwater resources under climate change

Worldwide for the first time

With SAFE-GROUND (Sustainable Groundwater for Resilient Crop Production under Climate Extremes), De Graaf will develop a novel modelling framework that connects groundwater processes with agricultural and ecosystem dynamics, linking local and regional water systems to the global food supply. Using this framework, she will investigate how changes in groundwater availability propagate across spatial scales and what consequences this has for food production and ecosystems. For the first time, the project will provide a global picture of these interconnections and reveal where the balance between water, food production, and the environment is under pressure.

"A large share of global food production depends on groundwater, yet we still know surprisingly little about how resilient these resources are to increasing drought and water use. Through this research, I want to better understand where risks emerge, how they propagate from local agricultural systems to global food systems, and what opportunities exist to use groundwater more sustainably."

The Vidi grant will enable De Graaf to further expand her research line on groundwater and global water resources.