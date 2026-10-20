WUR first university to receive PSO recognition for inclusive employment
Wageningen University & Research (WUR) is proud to have achieved step 1 on the Prestatieladder Socialer Ondernemen (PSO), the Netherlands' leading quality mark for social entrepreneurship. The independent assessment confirms that WUR provides high-quality employment opportunities for people with a distance to the labour market and, wherever possible, collaborates with organisations that do the same. This makes WUR the first university in the Netherlands to reach this important milestone on the PSO Performance Ladder.
Proud of this recognition: step 1 as an encouragement award
Achieving step 1 is an important milestone for WUR. This certification confirms that we are making above-average efforts to create an inclusive working environment where talent comes first and everyone can thrive. On average, more people with a distance to the labour market are employed within WUR than in organisations of a comparable size. Our contribution extends beyond our own organisation. We consciously choose to make greater use of social enterprises and other PSO-certified organisations when purchasing products and services. Together with our Procurement department, we are continuously working to expand this approach. In doing so, we strengthen the network of socially responsible employers and contribute to a more inclusive labour market.
On 12 October, Peter Ploegsma, Member of the Executive Board, formally received the certificate on behalf of WUR from Natalie van de Venne of PSO Nederland. Ploegsma: "I see Step 1 as an encouragement award. It shows that we are moving in the right direction, while also recognising that there is still progress to be made. This recognition supports us in that journey. I also hope that our PSO certification will inspire other universities to make their inclusive and socially responsible business practices measurable and transparent, so that together we can increase our societal impact."
Inclusive Employment as Part of Social Responsibility
Within the broader framework of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), creating more employment opportunities for people who face barriers to the labour market is becoming increasingly important. The Prestatieladder Socialer Ondernemen (PSO) is the national standard for measuring this aspect of social entrepreneurship. Developed on the basis of scientific research, it provides an objective framework against which organisations can be assessed.
With Step 1, we have taken an important first step. This recognition motivates us to continue investing in inclusive employment and corporate social responsibility, and to further progress on the PSO Performance Ladder.
More info
Job Participation Support (jops) is the labour‑inclusion team within Wageningen University & Research. Would you like to learn more about PSO or inclusive employment at WUR? Please contact us via jops@wur.nl or visit www.pso-nederland.nl.