WUR first university to receive PSO recognition for inclusive employment

Proud of this recognition: step 1 as an encouragement award

Achieving step 1 is an important milestone for WUR. This certification confirms that we are making above-average efforts to create an inclusive working environment where talent comes first and everyone can thrive. On average, more people with a distance to the labour market are employed within WUR than in organisations of a comparable size. Our contribution extends beyond our own organisation. We consciously choose to make greater use of social enterprises and other PSO-certified organisations when purchasing products and services. Together with our Procurement department, we are continuously working to expand this approach. In doing so, we strengthen the network of socially responsible employers and contribute to a more inclusive labour market.

On 12 October, Peter Ploegsma, Member of the Executive Board, formally received the certificate on behalf of WUR from Natalie van de Venne of PSO Nederland. Ploegsma: "I see Step 1 as an encouragement award. It shows that we are moving in the right direction, while also recognising that there is still progress to be made. This recognition supports us in that journey. I also hope that our PSO certification will inspire other universities to make their inclusive and socially responsible business practices measurable and transparent, so that together we can increase our societal impact."