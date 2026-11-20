New insights in pig diversity and evolution

The researchers analysed whole-genome sequencing data from 1,303 pigs and gained new insights into genetic diversity, domestication and evolutionary difference between Asian and European pigs, including distinct evolutionary histories of their X chromosomes. The new reference genome expands access to complex genomic regions and, combined with advances in haplotype-resolved assembly and phasing, supports broader studies of genomic variation, structure, evolution, and their contributions to phenotypic diversity.

Read the full publication here: A gap-free telomere-to-telomere pig reference genome provides insights into Eurasian pig diversity