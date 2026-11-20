A gap-free telomere-to-telomere pig reference genome provides insights into Eurasian pig diversity
In a study that was recently published in Cell Research, researchers from Wageningen University & Research, Animal Breeding and Genomics (WUR-ABG), Northwest A&F University and the University of Illinois present a gap-free telomere-to-telomere (T2T) pig genome.
The new reference genome resolves previously unassembled regions, identifies previously unrecognised genes and corrects sequence errors in Sscrofa11.1, providing an improved resource for pig genomics.
More than two decades in the making
The domestic pig (Sus scrofa domesticus) is a major source of meat and an important biomedical model, making its genome essential for agricultural and biomedical research. Initiated in 2005 using the Duroc sow TJ Tabasco, the pig reference genome was first published in 2012 and updated to Sscrofa11.1 in 2017. However, this 2.5 Gb assembly retained 93 gaps, and satellite-rich regions – particularly acrocentric centromeres – remained unresolved or misassembled. Now, more than two decades after the project began, researchers have put the last pieces of the puzzle in place, completing the pig genome sequence.
Filling in the gaps in the pig genome
Using a combination of PacBio HiFi, Hi-C sequencing and Oxford Nanopore ultra-long reads, the researchers were able to resolve the previously inaccessible regions of the pig genome. They assembled 274.8 Mb of previously missing sequence, including complex centromeric and repetitive regions. They identified 256 newly annotated protein-coding genes and placed 816 previously unlocalised genes onto chromosomes.
New insights in pig diversity and evolution
The researchers analysed whole-genome sequencing data from 1,303 pigs and gained new insights into genetic diversity, domestication and evolutionary difference between Asian and European pigs, including distinct evolutionary histories of their X chromosomes. The new reference genome expands access to complex genomic regions and, combined with advances in haplotype-resolved assembly and phasing, supports broader studies of genomic variation, structure, evolution, and their contributions to phenotypic diversity.
Read the full publication here: A gap-free telomere-to-telomere pig reference genome provides insights into Eurasian pig diversity
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