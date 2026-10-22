Major international research programme to accelerate breeding of climate-resilient crops

The four-year programme is funded by the Gates Foundation and the Novo Nordisk Foundation and has a total budget of $50 million.

The need for climate-resilient crops is urgent. Climate change is increasing the risk of crop failures and unstable yields worldwide, due in part to rising temperatures and water scarcity. Geopolitical instability can also disrupt trade and the supply of agricultural inputs, such as fertilisers.

Modern crop breeding has delivered major yield gains over recent decades, but some traits remain difficult to improve quickly because they are controlled by many interacting genes. Traditional breeding can also take considerable time and depends on available genetic diversity. When plants are crossed, desirable traits are not always inherited separately from undesirable ones, meaning unwanted characteristics may be passed on as well. Using the current tools, it is not possible to respond quickly to changing local conditions and the evolving needs of farmers and others in the value chain.

Professor and Chair of Plant Breeding Agnieszka Golicz is the Scientific Lead for TRITON and played a central role in defining the programme. She explains the scientific challenge: “Abiotic stress tolerance is one of the most difficult traits to improve because it is controlled by many genes. By bringing together experts in modelling and molecular biology from around the world, we can use gene editing to target the most promising genes and introduce those changes directly into top-performing plant lines. Ultimately, this will help us deliver improved varieties to growers much more quickly."

TRITON stands for Traits for Resilience Initiative for Transformative Outcomes for Novel Crops. Within the programme, researchers will use artificial intelligence to identify genes that are important for desirable crop traits. Computer models will help predict how genes and environmental conditions together affect plant growth and performance. Advanced technologies such as CRISPR will be applied to make targeted changes to DNA. And top-performing varieties will be tested in field trials across multiple continents.